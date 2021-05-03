abenaartistaddo

Tiger 🐯 2

Tiger 🐯 2 womensart blackart subtle tigerprint textile design pattern art pattern repeat pattern
As before, a tiger like Pattern, created using Adobe Sketch, and drawn and experimenting with different colour ways. Here a subtler A tiger like Pattern, created using Adobe Sketch, and drawn and experimenting with different colour ways. Here a subtler apricot and cherry 🍒 milkshake.

