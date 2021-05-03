Nation Website Branding and Website concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Nation is one of the largest media houses in my country and recently launched an online news platform. The branding and the UI design did not please me so I made my own concept. It involved Logo Design, Promotion Concept of their new e-news platform and the website design