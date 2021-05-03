daniel omulo

Nation Website Branding and Website concept

Nation is one of the largest media houses in my country and recently launched an online news platform. The branding and the UI design did not please me so I made my own concept. It involved Logo Design, Promotion Concept of their new e-news platform and the website design

Posted on May 3, 2021
