Munkhbayar Odongerel

Landing page isometric machine learning

Munkhbayar Odongerel
Munkhbayar Odongerel
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing page isometric machine learning landing page robot ai machine learning graphic design concept vector illustration ui ux minimal simple web app flat isometric slider header website
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbles!
Machine learning and AI artificial intelligence, robot technology, big data science. Conceptual isometric vector illustration for web and graphic design.

Buy at Shutterstock

Munkhbayar Odongerel
Munkhbayar Odongerel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Munkhbayar Odongerel

View profile
    • Like