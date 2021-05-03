Lay

Music App Landing Page Concept

Lay
Lay
Hire Me
  • Save
Music App Landing Page Concept billie eilish website web landing page music app ios releases dark mode playlist musi apple music spotify player music black landing dark
Download color palette

We are open to new projects! Contact us: sethbukonen@gmail.com

Lay
Lay
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lay

View profile
    • Like