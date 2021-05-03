Daniyal Pirzada

In blossom - Modern Calligraphy

In blossom - Modern Calligraphy
Hello I'm really excited to introduce, In blossom a bold handwriting font with cool character! In blossom come more than 350 glyphs and this perfect for all your design or event.

https://crmrkt.com/3WpEb6

