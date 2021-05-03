Aswin Manoj

Home Page | askCET Website

Aswin Manoj
Aswin Manoj
  • Save
Home Page | askCET Website trending dark theme cards minimal uidesign answer question website design website homepage home forum community dark ui dark ui ux uiux ui design ui explore
Download color palette

Here's another shot from the askCET website.
A QnA platform for the students of our college which lets them ask anything about our college and start discussions with the other students.

Take a look at the complete project on Behance

Aswin Manoj
Aswin Manoj

More by Aswin Manoj

View profile
    • Like