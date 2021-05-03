abenaartistaddo

Justin Rose 🌹

abenaartistaddo
abenaartistaddo
  • Save
Justin Rose 🌹
Download color palette

I like this one because it had a cathartic effect, as I produced it at a socially harrowing time, in response to something that he'd said, which I'd liked. Justin Ros e is a golfer, and this is a repeat pattern that I created, taking the rose, and the quote, and integrating them, using whaht I consider to be a witty and modern aesthetic.

Posted on May 3, 2021
abenaartistaddo
abenaartistaddo

More by abenaartistaddo

View profile
    • Like