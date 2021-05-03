Rachel Vita-Nirschl

Caerimonia

Caerimonia ui design ux design e-commerce design e-commerce shop website design web design candles candle shop
Intuitive web design for eco-conscious candle lovers. During this three-week design sprint, I worked with a concept to create an e-commerce home page, product page, and cart page. I explored design iterations backed by my user research to provide solutions for user pain points. The end result was the creation of hi-fidelity prototypes of the web pages that depict main user flows.

