Caerimonia

Intuitive web design for eco-conscious candle lovers. During this three-week design sprint, I worked with a concept to create an e-commerce home page, product page, and cart page. I explored design iterations backed by my user research to provide solutions for user pain points. The end result was the creation of hi-fidelity prototypes of the web pages that depict main user flows.