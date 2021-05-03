Logo for the illustration project "History of Altai"

Logo for the illustration and information project "History of Altai" 🏔

Developed naming, concept and graphic design of the logo ✅

The project itself is a series of illustrations about Altai: this is a whole series of illustrative art works and fairy tales to them, telling both about legends and myths, and real history, about the uniqueness of nature, flora and fauna of Altai ➡️ (digital illustrations artist @ekaterina_kotova_art)

The History of Altai logo combines several intertwining visual images, here are the key ones: a snow-covered mountain range, sunshine, an edelweiss flower and an Altaic national ornament.

Each of the visual images brings its own symbolic meaning to the overall concept of the logo:

✔️ Edelweiss flower - uniqueness, nobility, spiritual freedom;

✔️ Snow-capped mountain peaks are a direct geographical symbol of Altai;

✔️Solar glow - the physical life of everything earthly, the wealth of the earth;

✔️The Altai braid is a unifying symbol, both visual, form-building (the braid repeats the mountain triangular shape) and semantic - a female braid, as a symbol of fertility, health, is decorated with a precious ornament.

The coloristic solution complements the symbolism of the above visual forms:

🔹Ultramarine of the mountains, gold of the sky, precious turquoise, emerald greens, crystal whiteness - these color solutions describe part of the riches of Altai nature.

This logo of "Stories of Altai" is not only a unifying and title sign of the illustrative and informational project "Stories of Altai", but in a global sense, part of the territorial branding of the amazingly beautiful nature of Altai 🏔

This is the uniqueness of the multifunctionality of such a logo for the customer, when the executed visual really works for a very wide audience ✅