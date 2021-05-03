Daniyal Pirzada

Risthi Script

Risthi Script is handwritten stylish copperplate calligraphy fonts, combines from copperplate to contemporary typeface with a dancing baseline, classic and elegant touch. Can be used for various purposes.such as headings, signature, logos, wedding invitation, t-shirt, letterhead, signage, lable, news, posters, badges etc.

https://crmrkt.com/mPXj31

