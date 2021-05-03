DAY 29 / Align The Planet Tool

You probably know what the align tool is in Illustrator or Photoshop. But do you know how to use it in the real world?

Align with the ground below you, calm your mind, and you will connect yourself to an endless source of inspiration.

💜

Mark Rise

p.s.

Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy the art. Every single day.

If you like the illustration and want to use it, check it out here:

www.markrise.art

Minimal Vector Character Illustration, Clean 2D Flat Design