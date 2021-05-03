🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DAY 29 / Align The Planet Tool
You probably know what the align tool is in Illustrator or Photoshop. But do you know how to use it in the real world?
Align with the ground below you, calm your mind, and you will connect yourself to an endless source of inspiration.
💜
Mark Rise
p.s.
Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy the art. Every single day.
If you like the illustration and want to use it, check it out here:
www.markrise.art
Minimal Vector Character Illustration, Clean 2D Flat Design