Erik Herrström

NORTHKID - I DON'T LOVE YOU

NORTHKID - I DON'T LOVE YOU
Single cover for NORTHKID, a group from the very north in Norway.

Client: Sony Music Norway
Creative Director: Christin Malén Andreassen
Photography: Vidar Nordli-Mathisen

More on my behance and instagram:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/108420269/NORTHKID
https://www.instagram.com/p/CIfzzirBzB9/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CIOAJnVBrpa/

