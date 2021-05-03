Zoxi, a Calligraphy Script Font

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Zoxi comes with more than 1000 glyphs! Specific OpenType features include contextual alternates, stylistic alternates, initial and final forms, multiple alternate glyphs for many letters (accessed through the glyphs panel), multilingual support (including multiple currency symbols), 158 standard and discretionary ligatures, standard numbers, and TEN ampersand styles. Zoxi also includes wordart for fourteen common invitation-related words and a set of full-scale ordinals (both accessed through the glyphs panel.
Get it now
https://crmrkt.com/j1MGl1