Baba Shiori's - Mobile Bakery App

Local baker with a word-of-mouth customer base seeking to expand their target audience. Project goals are to create a mobile app that will allow current customers to browse bakery items, order, checkout, and either pick-up the items in person or by delivery. The app will aim to expand the current customer base by providing our client with a mobile e-commerce tool that can streamline business transactions.

