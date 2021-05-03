Fatbox - Subpages

Johnny Nova
Johnny Nova
Johnny Nova for kreatıva
saas b2c subpages ux ui box packaging web design
Almost a year ago, Fatbox reached out to us in need of a visual identity that is playful, fun and a little bit silly, as well as ux and ui design for their new website. Here are the remaining subpages we've designed for them.

What is Fatbox? Well, it's is a platform where you can design and buy custom packaging - starting from scratch, or choosing from one of many templates they provide through their online creator Fatdesigner.

Posted on May 3, 2021
