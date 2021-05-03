Logo for the illustration project "History of Altai"

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo for the illustration and information project "History of Altai" 🏔
Developed naming, concept and graphic design of the logo ✅
The project itself is a series of illustrations about Altai: this is a whole series of illustrative art works and fairy tales to them, telling both about legends and myths, and real history, about the uniqueness of nature, flora and fauna of Altai ➡️ (digital illustrations artist @ekaterina_kotova_art)
The History of Altai logo combines several intertwining visual images, here are the key ones: a snow-covered mountain range, sunshine, an edelweiss flower and an Altaic national ornament.
Each of the visual images brings its own symbolic meaning to the overall concept of the logo:
✔️ Edelweiss flower - uniqueness, nobility, spiritual freedom;
✔️ Snow-capped mountain peaks are a direct geographical symbol of Altai;
✔️Solar glow - the physical life of everything earthly, the wealth of the earth;
✔️The Altai braid is a unifying symbol, both visual, form-building (the braid repeats the mountain triangular shape) and semantic - a female braid, as a symbol of fertility, health, is decorated with a precious ornament.
The coloristic solution complements the symbolism of the above visual forms:
🔹Ultramarine of the mountains, gold of the sky, precious turquoise, emerald greens, crystal whiteness - these color solutions describe part of the riches of Altai nature.
This logo of "Stories of Altai" is not only a unifying and title sign of the illustrative and informational project "Stories of Altai", but in a global sense, part of the territorial branding of the amazingly beautiful nature of Altai 🏔
This is the uniqueness of the multifunctionality of such a logo for the customer, when the executed visual really works for a very wide audience ✅