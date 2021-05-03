abenaartistaddo

T Shirt Designs Detail 2
Here, I added interest to the T Shirt designs by creating characters around them, in Adobe Sketch. As before, this was an alternative to the models id sought at London Fashion Week, though the idea was an 'association with' or superimposed image, as there were other factors to consider. Either way, this is a relatable solution.

