Auteur Calligraphy Script Font

Auteur Calligraphy Script Font ui animation vector design typography illustration minimal logo graphic design illustrator branding
Auteur comes with more than 1200 glyphs! Specific OpenType features include contextual alternates, stylistic alternates, optional initial and final forms, multiple alternate glyphs for many letters (accessed through the glyphs panel), multilingual support (including multiple currency symbols), ligatures, multiple numeral forms (standard, tabular, proportional oldstyle), and ten ampersand styles.

https://crmrkt.com/5OG0eE

