Kaylar - Elegant Script & Serif

Kaylar Script & Serif is a pair of elegant typeface consist of script and serif font. The beauty script and the condensed serif perfectly matched and bring a luxury and classy feel. What makes it even more special is its unique opentype feature which allows you to enable the swash ornament in a very simple way. Try out by yourself by copy and paste these in the text box form :

https://crmrkt.com/zEzaVx

