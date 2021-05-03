Kaylar - Elegant Script & Serif

Kaylar Script & Serif is a pair of elegant typeface consist of script and serif font. The beauty script and the condensed serif perfectly matched and bring a luxury and classy feel. What makes it even more special is its unique opentype feature which allows you to enable the swash ornament in a very simple way. Try out by yourself by copy and paste these in the text box form :

Get it now

https://crmrkt.com/zEzaVx