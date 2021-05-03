pixzelbee

Doodle | Art Academy Logo Design

Doodle | Art Academy Logo Design store education academic academy library stationary vector branding logo web flat illustration design
Doodle is a logo for the art academy. The logo is basically based on a student and a graduation cap to give an academic vibe.

