The Mozart Script

Have you ever had a dream to write as a professional calligrapher? Penmanship or spencerian script? Now you have this unique opportunity to try the early american handwriting. Tadam! Introducing you opentype font... The Mozart Script. Very formal and yet playful one with six hundreds of pre-made alternates. Multilingual font-family with 4 widths. Let me call it "opentype penmanship” font.

https://crmrkt.com/Gw7Qwa

