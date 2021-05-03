Soffi Filianto

Landing Page MaiMelajah Course Online - Visual Exploration

Soffi Filianto
Soffi Filianto
  • Save
Landing Page MaiMelajah Course Online - Visual Exploration education class course landingpage web design exploration ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Guys!!

This is a landing page exploration about online course.
In this exploration I'm using shapes, abstract shape, and dominant purple as primary color.

Happy to hear your feedback, thanks!

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Soffi Filianto
Soffi Filianto

More by Soffi Filianto

View profile
    • Like