pixzelbee

Malone Recreation Foundation | Logo Design

pixzelbee
pixzelbee
  • Save
Malone Recreation Foundation | Logo Design nature logo nature typography vector branding foundation recreation logo web flat illustration design
Download color palette

'Malone Recreation Foundation' is a not-for-profit organization. They support local recreational activities in the USA. They wanted a nature-oriented logo with clean typography.

pixzelbee
pixzelbee

More by pixzelbee

View profile
    • Like