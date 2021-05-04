Ethan Fender

Lupine Designs identity

Ethan Fender
Ethan Fender
Hire Me
  • Save
Lupine Designs identity pacific northwest pnw forestry nature identitydesign icon logo wooden oregon portland forest pine trees trees woodworking wood pine lupine
Download color palette

Identity design for a professional woodworking craftsman in Oregon by the name of Johnny Vandenberg. His practice name is Lupine Designs. He takes private inquiries via lupinedesignspdx@gmail.com - Here is his Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/johnny_vandenberg/

Ethan Fender
Ethan Fender
Hello, and welcome!
Hire Me

More by Ethan Fender

View profile
    • Like