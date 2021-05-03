Bodega Script Elegant Wedding Font

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I wanted to create a font, that is just bloody elegant. So I made Bodega Script, sort of classic decorative copperplate script with a modern twist. It is a display font meant for vintage logos, fashion labels, custom cards headers, badges, food packaging designs, especially wine labels. Actually a lot of good wine was consumed while crafting this type :) The font is heavy on ligatures, as there are a lot of fancy letter connections. Also I offer a decent amount of stylistic alternatives for many letters.
