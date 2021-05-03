Daniyal Pirzada

Smooth Bellena

Smooth Bellena is a Modern Script font . Made with naturally handwritten. The font will make your design more beautiful and elegant. This font is suitable for any elegant design like signature, watermark, personal or company logo,branding, quotes and etc

