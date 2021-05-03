🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Smooth Bellena is a Modern Script font . Made with naturally handwritten. The font will make your design more beautiful and elegant. This font is suitable for any elegant design like signature, watermark, personal or company logo,branding, quotes and etc
Get it now
https://crmrkt.com/kPNwQk