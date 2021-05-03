Lavanya Gopalaswamy

Content details screen-New feature for Spotify podcast

This was a new feature I designed for the Spotify app as a personal project.

Introducing Snippets, a feature to revisit segments of a podcast & enhance user learning.

These screens are the content details screen, snippet details screen & add a label screen.

Designed on Figma.

