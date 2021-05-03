Basics - Minimalist UI Kit (Dark Mode)

Hello Dribbble! 👋 Here's an updated version of Basics UI Kit. Now availabe in dark mode. Download below. 👇

Duplicate Figma: https://www.figma.com/community/file/966650886042900247/Basics---Ecommerce-UI-Kit

Open for cooperation:

📩 hi@virajaher.com

Find me on Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Medium