desi.gn Redesign

Hi guys. This is my first shot on Dribbble ^^

There's a website called Good Code (https://moeminm.github.io/goodcode/) which is a CSS training site. I received the design file of a landing page for an unlimited revisions design agency from here and consider redesigning it in a cooler style as well as developing the website in the near future.

The work was done in Figma. This is my first time here so there will be inexperience with taking shots. to upload. Feel free to comment and share with me what you think. I'm still learning web design every day :)