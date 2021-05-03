Busther – A Handbrush Typeface.

This font made from my original handwriting using brush pen then making it digital. So you can create a stunning and natural hand lettering quickly and easily.

You can use this font for making an awesome lettering, apparel projects, signature, album cover, logo, branding, magazine, social media, & advertisements, but also works great for other projects.

In Zip Package :

– Busther otf

– Busther ttf

– Busther woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support

– Ligature

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

https://putracetol.com/product/busther/

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/busther/ref/199113/