Busther

Busther poster paint marker man lettering handwritten handmade handlettering handlettered handbrush font elegant drawn display casual brushpen brush bold apparel
Busther – A Handbrush Typeface.
This font made from my original handwriting using brush pen then making it digital. So you can create a stunning and natural hand lettering quickly and easily.
You can use this font for making an awesome lettering, apparel projects, signature, album cover, logo, branding, magazine, social media, & advertisements, but also works great for other projects.

In Zip Package :
– Busther otf
– Busther ttf
– Busther woff

Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support
– Ligature

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

https://putracetol.com/product/busther/
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/busther/ref/199113/

