Daniyal Pirzada

MEGA BUNDLE 326 Vintage Logos Badges

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada
  • Save
MEGA BUNDLE 326 Vintage Logos Badges icon app minimal design web typography illustrator illustration animation branding graphic design
Download color palette

You will get 18 Sets at an amazing price! We basically are giving 15 sets for free!! This is crazy!! But you guys are awesome! Thank you to all the community on Creative Market!nWe want to celebrate with this AMAZING BUNDLE of 326 Labels, Badges and Logos.

Get it now
https://crmrkt.com/JK4kor

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada

More by Daniyal Pirzada

View profile
    • Like