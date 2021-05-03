Kevin Dukkon
Fintory

Haystack - Dashboard Components webapp light mode daily100challenge haystack fintory clean sidebar search users people files resources event card typography colors components ui ux employee dashboard app desktop light mode
Hey all,

happy to share a glimpse of Haystack's dashboard components. These components will be used to display search results, users personal dashboard content, team content and so on.

Haystack is today’s modern employee intranet. The software helps companies connect their workforce by streamlining internal communications and forging employee connections.

Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— Interaction design
— Motion design
— Product design
 — UX research
 — Product research
 — Social Media assets design
— Website design
— Website development

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email us at hello@fintory.com

Want to see more in the future?
Don't miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.

