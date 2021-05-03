Chandranath Babu

Flyer - BS Hut

Chandranath Babu
Chandranath Babu
  • Save
Flyer - BS Hut business flyer marketing free psd print graphic adobe photoshop adobe illustrator modern corporate business professional creative design leaflet flyer
Download color palette

Project Summary: I designed the Flyer from my own concept. I designed it as a Marketing Business Flyer. I use there the Light Blue color which means authority, integrity, intelligence, peace, and loyalty. It can also be use as any Professional Business, Corporate Business, Admission Business, Product Business and so many purpose.

Category: Business Flyer
Requirements: Flyer Design
Client: Own Concept
Mockup: Free download from Google
Followed by: Graphic River

Chandranath Babu
Chandranath Babu

More by Chandranath Babu

View profile
    • Like