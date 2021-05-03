Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daniyal Pirzada

Contoured Vector Geometric Shapes

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada
Contoured Vector Geometric Shapes vector illustrator illustration branding graphic design typography minimal logo design animation
This set contains 15 contoured vector 3D geometric shapes in 4 colors ( 2 gradients, black & white ). The gradient versions of the shapes create an illusion of light and shadow.

Excellent for web design, social media, packaging, or any other creative projects that require bold and trendy designs.

https://crmrkt.com/9wKJvv

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada

