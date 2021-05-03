Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Buğrahan Gülcüler

Personal Portfolio - Bugra Gulculer

Buğrahan Gülcüler
Buğrahan Gülcüler
Hire Me
  • Save
Personal Portfolio - Bugra Gulculer design website design personal portfolio porfolio personal website
Personal Portfolio - Bugra Gulculer design website design personal portfolio porfolio personal website
Personal Portfolio - Bugra Gulculer design website design personal portfolio porfolio personal website
Personal Portfolio - Bugra Gulculer design website design personal portfolio porfolio personal website
Download color palette
  1. Portfolio - Header.png
  2. Portfolio - Blog.png
  3. Portfolio - Notion.png
  4. Portfolio - Podcast.png

I designed my own personal website to showcase my abilities and the content I created. It is currently live on bugragulculer.com.
I wanted to use vibrant color to focus on important things using the contrast between purple and white.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Buğrahan Gülcüler
Buğrahan Gülcüler
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Buğrahan Gülcüler

View profile
    • Like