Daniyal Pirzada

WAVE 01 - 60 Linear Vector Designs

WAVE 01 - 60 Linear Vector Designs icon app illustrator illustration branding graphic design vector minimal typography animation design
WAVE 01 is a set of 60 abstract vector designs. The vector files are fully editable. You can change the color and thickness of the stroke. The designs can also be stretched and rotated giving you limitless creative possibilities.

https://crmrkt.com/RKqmBx

