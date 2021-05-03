WAVE 01 - 60 Linear Vector Designs

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
WAVE 01 is a set of 60 abstract vector designs. The vector files are fully editable. You can change the color and thickness of the stroke. The designs can also be stretched and rotated giving you limitless creative possibilities.
Get it now
https://crmrkt.com/RKqmBx