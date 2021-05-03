Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FAQ Webpage

FAQ Webpage uidesign illustration graphic illustration adobe illustrator ui web ui web design 30daysofuichallenge figmadesign uiux ui design faq website faq ui faq ui website faq page faq webpage figma
Day #16: FAQ Webpage

For today's prompt, I looked at how I could improve airbnb's help centre (aka faq page).

I noticed that there was very little usage of airbnb's iconic accent colour in the page and their choice in graphics felt a bit disconnected from airbnb's identity.

For this prompt, I created the city skyline line art using adobe illustrator, and used graphics from opendoodles.com that had airbnb's accent colour.

I also condensed the "Airbnb Basics" section to present their FAQ page in a single screen

