Day #16: FAQ Webpage

For today's prompt, I looked at how I could improve airbnb's help centre (aka faq page).

I noticed that there was very little usage of airbnb's iconic accent colour in the page and their choice in graphics felt a bit disconnected from airbnb's identity.

For this prompt, I created the city skyline line art using adobe illustrator, and used graphics from opendoodles.com that had airbnb's accent colour.

I also condensed the "Airbnb Basics" section to present their FAQ page in a single screen