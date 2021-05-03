Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day #16: FAQ Webpage
For today's prompt, I looked at how I could improve airbnb's help centre (aka faq page).
I noticed that there was very little usage of airbnb's iconic accent colour in the page and their choice in graphics felt a bit disconnected from airbnb's identity.
For this prompt, I created the city skyline line art using adobe illustrator, and used graphics from opendoodles.com that had airbnb's accent colour.
I also condensed the "Airbnb Basics" section to present their FAQ page in a single screen