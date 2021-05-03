Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Soso Chitishvili

Banking App Dashboard

Soso Chitishvili
Soso Chitishvili
  • Save
Banking App Dashboard clean ui user experience user interface dashboard design dashboard app dashboard ui dashboard web design ui ux ux design ui design web banking app interface ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

This is my new shot of banking app interface. The goal was to keep it clean as possible :) I'm happy if you have any thoughts about it. They are always welcome :)

Design tool - Figma

Soso Chitishvili
Soso Chitishvili

More by Soso Chitishvili

View profile
    • Like