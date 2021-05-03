Banking App Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbblers!
This is my new shot of banking app interface. The goal was to keep it clean as possible :) I'm happy if you have any thoughts about it. They are always welcome :)
Design tool - Figma