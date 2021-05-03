Ethan Fender

Ozette identity design

Ozette identity design logo icon symbol retrofuture futurism logo design identity design technology biotech biology hex tech
Identity design I created for the folk at Ozette in Seattle, WA. They focus on single-cell data analysis. Website here: https://www.ozette.ai/

