Online Course - Live Class

Hello folks, I would like to share with you my exploration of Live Classes.
Here students are encourage to Interact during live class by giving 🌟 credits for asking valid questions & answering quiz questions correctly. Credits help them to compete with other students in Leaderboard.
hope you like it!