Akash Darunkar

Online Course - Live Class

Akash Darunkar
Akash Darunkar
  • Save
Online Course - Live Class tags progress bar points learn ui ux online coaching app online courses online course online classes online class quiz live class classes education courses course livestream edutech
Download color palette

Hello folks, I would like to share with you my exploration of Live Classes.

Here students are encourage to Interact during live class by giving 🌟 credits for asking valid questions & answering quiz questions correctly. Credits help them to compete with other students in Leaderboard.

hope you like it!

Akash Darunkar
Akash Darunkar

More by Akash Darunkar

View profile
    • Like