Wavy Japanese Noodles and Ramen Bowl 🍜

Wavy Japanese Noodles and Ramen Bowl 🍜 adobe xd web retro bowl japanese style japanese food tokyo ramen noodle japanese japan retrodesign food abstract illustrator flat minimal vector illustration design
I often wonder about sitting in a small Ramen shop in the countryside Japan and slurping ramen bowl.

This Dribbble shot is inspired by "Ramen Heads", a culinary documentary about Master Chef Osamu Tomita. Chef Osamu shares the proper way to eat ramen is "slurp it up without a word".

集中豪雨 is pronounced “shū chū gōu” which means torrential rain, which would be the best time to eat Ramen Bowl.

For now, I'm happy chomping down thick, soft, and fluffy Khaman, of course, with bucketful chutney.

Ramen Heads Trailer : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ri58EzQF1N4

