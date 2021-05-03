On-Demand Home Service App Similar to TaskRabbit

Trending designs to inspire you
We can create a popular home-based service app for Android and iOS. We can be your stand-in solution for all sorts of much-needed apps.
Users can then select the desired type of service they need, answer a few details about the required service, and set a performance rating. Service providers may choose to accept a rating or bid for their offer.
Key Features:
-Booking and planning
-select an app
-Real-time updates
-Communication integration
-Modification of seller availability
-In-program chat
-Real-time tracking
-Discovering history
-Management dashboard
........ all other features you want can also be added.
Cheers!
https://ideausher.com/