Abhay Salvi

Poster Design for a Podcast

Abhay Salvi
Abhay Salvi
  • Save
Poster Design for a Podcast layout editorial design editorial typeface fashion posters minimalism poster design poster design branding typography
Download color palette

Hey everyone 👋
New designer in the town 😎😈
This is my first ever design on Dribbble.
It's a design inspiration taken from a podcast on racism faced by different people in the US. I did the design voluntarily.
I'm heavily inspired by the typography designs and minimalism here, so implemented it.

Please do let me know your thoughts on it. Thanks!
• • •
Here's the link to it if you wanna listen: https://www.podchaser.com/creators/db-crema-107aRwlw4C

Abhay Salvi
Abhay Salvi

More by Abhay Salvi

View profile
    • Like