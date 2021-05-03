Lex Valishvili

McKinsey & Company Design System

Lex Valishvili
Lex Valishvili
Hire Me
  • Save
McKinsey & Company Design System ui design system mckinsey
McKinsey & Company Design System ui design system mckinsey
McKinsey & Company Design System ui design system mckinsey
McKinsey & Company Design System ui design system mckinsey
McKinsey & Company Design System ui design system mckinsey
McKinsey & Company Design System ui design system mckinsey
McKinsey & Company Design System ui design system mckinsey
McKinsey & Company Design System ui design system mckinsey
Download color palette
  1. Design System - Page 1.jpg
  2. Design System - Page 2.jpg
  3. Design System - Page 3.jpg
  4. Design System - Page 4.jpg
  5. Design System - Page 5.jpg
  6. Design System - Page 6.jpg
  7. Design System - Page 7.jpg
  8. Design System - Page 8.jpg

McKinsey & Company Design System is one of the key elements to consistent, on-brand experience throughout the digital experience of the firm. It was built to support many designers from the native app and alumni to publishing and research teams. I was a part of the small team maintaining and evolving it.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Lex Valishvili
Lex Valishvili
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lex Valishvili

View profile
    • Like