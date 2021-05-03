abenaartistaddo

Was My Number

Was My Number
Here, using Adobe Sketch, I've started with a single figure, then duplicated and made changes, but not giving individual humanistic qualities, alluding to an alienation which is underlined, through the use of numbers. I think this shows versatility.

Posted on May 3, 2021
