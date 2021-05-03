Glass Morphism facebook logo re design

Facebook logo redesign glassmorphism design trend 2021. It's designed For My Portfolio.

Hello, It's JH Graphics. If You Are looking for any kind of design like Logo, Card, Web Design, T-shirt design and any kinds of design and Illustration Or Typography Then We are For You.

What We Can Do For You?

*Logo Design

*Social Cover Design

*Flyer Design

*T-Shirt Design

*WordPress Web Design And Professionally Build

*Invitation/Wish/Visiting Card Design

Link With Me

🌍Check My Website: https://its-akash.com

My Behance Portfolio: https://www.behance.net/akashjapan4d4b

Check My Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/JHGraphics2k

Add me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jh_akash2k

Add me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AkashHoq

Add me on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/johirul-hoq-akash-ab9841198