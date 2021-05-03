Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Creadit Crad Landing Page

Creadit Crad Landing Page glassmorphism payement creditcard credit card finance design
Hey Guys,

Worked on a system that is created to ease the method of keeping track of various credit cards a person obtains and their use.

This Black Orange Credit Card landing page with
the requirements stated that the user should be able to scan their credit card with a new AI system, They can simply watch the video if they want to know about the processing of the company.

The users can scan their credit card for free and for the pro version have to register or log in.

Posted on May 3, 2021
