jesuslab

🎨 FM Gallery Web design

jesuslab
jesuslab
logo interaction design interface ui minimal webdesign website uidesign crypto currency crypto nftart crypto art
👋 Hi guys!

I recently did this project for a Chinese corporation dedicated to crypto art, they asked to use the cyberpunk style so that was the basis of the concept, the web consisted of selling fragments and pieces of art from different artists in the industry.

Let me know what you think about the result?

Coming Soon the complete project on Behance

