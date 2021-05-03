gradient S logo ssd

Shayon Saha Dip

Hello guys. Here is my new design, hope you all liked it.
this is the design of logo which look like as S . It can be used as a brand identity. I used 4 types of colour and each colour of 2, and make their gradient. The all parts are rectangular. By using gradient of 8 colour with perfect anglation in rectangular part make it a D view.
FOR CONTACT- shayondip07@gmail.com

Posted on May 3, 2021
