chagacchino canabru coffee chagacchino
After visiting two animal shelters, we went to a coffee shop, called Canabru Coffee, and order an amazing coffee “Chagachino”
My first time taste this kind of coffee, like cinnamon, really good.
Almost no one wear mask in the coffee shop, it really shocked me. I felt like I am in the other world.

